WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A federal lawsuit was filed against Howard University on Wednesday.

The complaint alleges that the Washington, D.C., school dropped the ball in the way it handled reports of sexual assault that occurred on campus in March 2016. A male RA at the university was accused of raping a female student.

The Metropolitan Police Department closed that case without an arrest after the U.S. Attorney's office declined to file charges.

The plaintiffs in this lawsuit are listed as Jane Doe 1 through 5. The suit claims that two of the women left the school because of safety concerns.

Although Howard University is the only defendant listed in the lawsuit, it also accuses the woman in charge of dealing with sex assaults on campus of failing to respond to the alleged rape victims in a timely fashion.

WUSA9 reached out to a Howard University spokesperson for a comment on the lawsuit, but no one has responded to the request at publishing time.

