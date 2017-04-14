Fla. barber shot after refusing to cut man's hair for $2

A Mount Dora barber was shot and killed Friday after refusing to cut a customer's hair for $2, according to witnesses.

WFTV in Orlando reports the customer went into the barbershop about 6:30 p.m. When the barber refused, the suspect left, but returned with a gun.

After shooting the barber, someone inside the barbershop injured the gunman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names of those involved have not been released.

