Fla. barber shot after refusing to cut man's hair for $2

A Mount Dora barber was shot and killed Friday after refusing to cut a customer's hair for $2, according to witnesses.
WFTV in Orlando reports the customer went into the barbershop about 6:30 p.m. When the barber refused, the suspect left, but returned with a gun.
After shooting the barber, someone inside the barbershop injured the gunman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The names of those involved have not been released.
For more, read the WFTV story.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs