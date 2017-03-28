Fla. jewelry heist foiled when suspect locked in vault

Fatima Milanovic

Boca Raton police say a woman who tried to steal $7 million in jewelry was thwarted when the store owner locked her in the business' vault.

According to a report from WKMG in Orlando, Fatima Milanovic, 46, went into ECJ Luxe Collection store. Police said Milanovic was representing a third party who had been negotiating a purchase with the store.

Yampolsky was suspicious of Milanovic's behavior, and he caught her trying to swap fake jewelry for the real thing.

He locked the suspect in the store's vault and called police.

Video from the vault showed the exchange, as well as Milanovic trying to destroy the package with the fake jewelry.

Milanovic was arrested March 18 on charges of organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.





Fatima Milanovic

© 2017 WTSP-TV