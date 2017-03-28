WTSP
Fla. lawmaker wants to add warning labels to lottery tickets

The Associted Press , WTSP 9:10 PM. EDT March 28, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida lottery tickets could soon carry a big warning label if a Republican legislator gets her way.
 
A House panel on Tuesday voted for a bill that would require all lottery tickets to say "Warning: Gambling can be addictive."
 
Rep. Jennifer Sullivan, a Mount Dora Republican who is sponsoring the bill, said lottery tickets are a government-sanctioned activity and should come with the same kind of warnings found on cigarettes.
 
The Florida Lottery sells a wide lineup of tickets ranging in price from $1 to $25 at more than 13,000 locations across the state. If the bill becomes law, it would take effect in January.
 
It's not clear if the bill will pass. A companion measure has not yet been heard in the Florida Senate.
 

© 2017 Associated Press


