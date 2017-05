File photo of a Southern Pacific Rattlesnake (Photo: CBS)

A man was taken to the hospital after he was bitten on the tongue by a rattlesnake in Putnam County on Tuesday.

The man was flown to the hospital by helicopter after he was bitten at Airport Estates Road and Clark Road in Bostwick.

He is in critical condition, according to Putnam County Fire Rescue.

