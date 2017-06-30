Fla. man shoots self in groin, police say

. (Photo: Thinkstock, Stefano Garau)

A Jacksonville man accidentally shot himself in the penis early Friday when he sat on a gun in his car, police said.

Our news partners at WKMG said Cedrick Jelks, 38, was taken to a hospital by a woman, who said he ran into their home in a panic. When she saw his injury, she took him for treatment.

He underwent surgery.

He was convicted of cocaine possession in 2004, and could face charges for possessing a firearm.

