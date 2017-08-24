Fla. students brave the rain to fold, pay respect to American flag

Two Coppergate Elementary School students are being praised on social media for standing in the pouring rain to pay respect to the American Flag.

According to school officials, Isaac and Nate, two safety patrol officers, quietly went to the courtyard and completed their flag duty during a rainstorm. The school says not only did they bring the flag down, they also stood in the wind and rain and calmly completed the 13 folds.

Following that, Nate protected the flag as he walked with honor and respect to retire it for the day.

“This is what RESPECT looks like at Coppergate,” they wrote. “We are so proud of Nate and Isaac for their responsibility, respect, devotion to duty and love of country.”

Nate, whose parents served in the military, told FOX 30 that it was “the respectful thing to do.”

“I feel like we have good people in the country and that we should all be good,” Isaac added.

The school’s media specialist, Kim Emikowski, took the photos and shared them on Facebook.

“They were folding the flag reverently. They were reverent. And they were doing 13 folds … and you know, our country is in a little bit of turmoil … it just struck me,” she told FOX 30. “When they walked away they held it… cradled it to protect it. And it was just a moment that was meant to be, I think.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.