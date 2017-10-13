Flight 666 to 'HEL' on Friday the 13th? It happened

Yes, there was a flight 666 to 'HEL' today, which is the airport code to Helsinki. And the flight took off on the 13th hour. But while Friday the 13th has a bad rap, some good things have happened on this date as well.

WTSP 5:39 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

