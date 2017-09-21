Flood warning extended for several Florida rivers

The Withlacoochee River reached its highest point on Thursday. (Photo: WTSP)

The National Weather Service has extended flood warnings for several rivers in Florida, including the Withlacoochee and Myakka rivers.

The Withlacoochee River reached its highest point on Thursday.

The following Florida rivers have flood warnings:

· Withlacoochee At Trilby

· Withlacoochee River At Croom

· Cypress Creek At Worthington Gardens

· Myakka River At Myakka River State Park

· Peace River At Bartow

· Peace River At Arcadia

Many rivers continue to experience minor to moderate flooding. The Withlacoochee River at Trilby continues to experience major flooding, which is forecast to continue for the next several days.

