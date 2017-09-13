Flooding could close I-75 as Floridians try to get home

Detour map.

The Florida Highway Patrol is warning drivers I-75 could flood. “The Santa Fe River under I-75 has rapidly risen 15 feet within the past 36 hours due to the heavy rainfall over North Florida from Hurricane Irma,” Highway Patrol Spokesman Steve Gaskins said.

Other bridges, including U.S. 27, U.S. 41 and S.R. 47, could be impacted, Gaskins said. There’s also a chance U.S. 121 could be impacted.

We have attached a detour map in case I-75 does flood.

The flooding potential is due to a “rapidly rising river,” the Tampa Bay Times reports. That flooding “could potentially force Interstate 75 to completely shut down south of Interstate 10 and north of Alachua in north-central Florida,” the Times explains.

The river will likely crest at historic levels, Florida Department of Transportation officials said. “The Santa Fe River under I-75 has rapidly risen 15 feet within the past 36 hours due to the heavy rainfall over North Florida from Hurricane Irma,” the officials said. “If the river were to rise to an unsafe level, the bridge would become impassable both northbound and southbound, and would be closed immediately.”

In addition to this issue, Glynn County in Georgia has flooding from Irma, which has necessitated closing exits.

