Florida authorities: odor at store makes nearly a dozen sick

Associated Press , WTSP 7:27 AM. EDT April 10, 2017

MIAMI (AP) - South Florida first responders have told local news outlets that nearly a dozen people reported feeling sick from a strong odor at a Home Depot outlet and three of them were taken to a hospital.

Authorities told NBC 6 Miami  that the odor was detected at a Home Depot in North Miami Beach on Friday evening and that the hardware outlet was briefly evacuated.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say three people were taken to a hospital but there was no immediate update on their condition. Local reports say some customers reported they began coughing before they went outside, where they were checked out by paramedics.

Officials said they didn't know what caused the incident at the store. People were later allowed back inside.

