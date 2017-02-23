Florida begins issuing medical marijuana ID cards for residents

The 3rd Tampa Bay area medical marijuana dispensary opens Thursday on North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

The Florida Department of Health has begun the process of issuing medical marijuana identifications cards for residents, the agency announced Thursday.

The application for Florida patients and caregivers requires a $75 fee, a copy of a government-issued ID and a passport photo

Compassionate use registry identification cards expire one year after a physician’s prescription.

All patients must have the ID card to purchase low-THC cannabis and medical cannabis, according to the law.

The Florida Department of Heath ruled Sunday that residents could apply for the cards.

Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana, broadening access to pot beyond the limited therapeutic uses approved by the Legislature two years ago.

You can download an application here.

WKMG