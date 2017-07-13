Florida county issues 'no homework' policy for elementary schools

Stephanie who is a mother of four, including 12-year-old twins, says one thing that helps her is to start the homework clock the second her children get out of school.

Elementary school students in Marion County will have a lot more free time after school. That’s because the superintendent put a ‘no homework’ policy into effect for the 31 elementary schools there.

According to WKMG, Superintendent Heidi Maier said the policy was put in place because research by a University of Tennessee professor that she says shows students perform better when given a break from it.

Tennessee professor Richard Allington found that reading to a child has more positive effects than homework.

So parents will be asked to read to their child for 20 minutes every night instead of homework.

Earlier this year, we looked at whether homework was a critical part of education.

