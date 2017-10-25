Florida couple found passed out in car with baby in back seat

DELAND, Fla. -- A man and woman were arrested after being found passed out in a car with a baby asleep in the back seat.

It happened in Volusia County early Tuesday morning. A deputy noticed a car in a convenience store parking lot with the driver’s side door open. Inside, that deputy found a man and woman in the front seat and a baby in a car seat in the back seat.

It was clear to the deputy that the baby hadn’t had a diaper change in quite some time. The child was also reportedly sweating profusely.

The deputy woke up the adults in the front seat. The female passenger appeared to be confused and couldn’t identify where she was. The deputy also said she had trouble spelling her name.

While searching the car, the deputy found a clear plastic baggie with white residue in her pocket, which tested positively for opiates. She was arrested for possession of opiates and child neglect.

Because the keys were in the ignition, the man in the driver’s suit was arrested for driving while having a suspended license. He was found to have a syringe in his front pocket, which tested positive for opiates. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to jail.

The child was handed over to the Department of Children and Families.

© 2017 WTSP-TV