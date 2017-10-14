Florida deputies try to ID human remains by jewelry

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Skeletal remains of a woman was found in Orange County, Florida, late last month, and investigators hope she can help identify her by her jewelry.

The remains were found on September 29 in the area of Ft. Christmas Road. Investigators believe they’re of a white female between the ages of 30 and 55.

The jewelry found included a gold-colored emerald cut pink stone ring, a silver color ring with small clear stones on the face with the word "MOM" and a heart embossed along the side of the face.

There were also two other silver rings, a ‘dumbbell’-type earring with a white ball on one end and silver tip on the other.

Anyone with information on who this may be is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

