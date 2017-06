A Broward County sheriff’s deputy gave $20 to a man sorting through garbage for food at a grocery store. (Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office)

A Broward County sheriff’s deputy gave $20 to a man sifting through garbage for food at a grocery store.

The sheriff’s office posted about Capt. Schnakenberg’s donation to the man.

Schnakenberg also offered services to the man to help with his circumstances.

