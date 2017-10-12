Florida detective captures 9-foot-long anaconda

LEON COUNTY, Fla. -- Sheriff’s deputies in Leon County received an unusual call this week after a large yellow anaconda was spotted near a neighborhood.
Thankfully, Leon County Sheriff’s Detective Emily Shaw had experience handling exotic animals and could safely capture the 9-foot-long snake, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page.
“Thanks Detective Emily Shaw for really being #ALLin,” the post read.
The snake was found on the east side of the county and was likely a pet that either escaped or released, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say that instead of releasing pets, owners should contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs