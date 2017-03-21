Florida DUI ignition interlock bill passes House committee

Bill Chastain, State Director with LifeSafer, demonstrates a breath alcohol ignition interlock device during a press conference on December 17, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images, 2013 AFP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A bill that would require an ignition interlock device on someone's vehicle after their first drunken driving conviction has passed its first committee in the Florida House of Representatives.



The bill (HB 949) passed the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Tuesday. It must go through two more committees before reaching the House floor.



The interlock device prevents a vehicle from starting if the driver has been drinking. The current law makes it mandatory for six months for a first offense if the person's blood alcohol content is higher than 0.15 percent or a minor is in the vehicle. The devices are also mandatory for multiple DUIs.



There are approximately 9,000 interlock devices active in Florida at any given time.



Florida would join 28 other states and the District of Columbia with similar laws.

