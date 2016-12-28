Florida family killed in Tenn. plane crash

According to friends of the family, the three people on board a plane reported missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park were David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter, and Kim Smith. (Photo: Submitted)

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK - UPDATE, TUESDAY 6:45 p.m.: A reconnaissance flight by the Tennessee Army National Guard located a missing single engine airplane within Great Smoky Mountains National Park around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, park officials said.

The plane was found on an unnamed ridge between Cole Creek and Bearpen Hollow Branch.

Park officials said paramedics were hoisted down from the Blackhawk helicopter to the crash site and confirmed that there were no survivors. The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed.

The three occupants of the plane had earlier been identified as 41-year-old David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter Starling and 42-year-old Kim Smith, from the Jacksonville, Fla., area.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation of the plane crash.





Recovery efforts of the three victims are expected to begin on Wednesday.

Park officials said ground teams search the steep and heavily wooded area on foot Tuesday, but were unable to access some areas due to rough terrain.

Air traffic controllers lost touch with the Cessna 182 around 4 p.m. Monday.

GSMNP spokesperson Jamie Sanders said officials were able to pinpoint a specific search area west-southwest of LeConte Lodge based on that last contact.

The National Park Service deployed 10 people in three crews to hike off trail looking for the aircraft – but heavy rain and thick fog complicated those search efforts.

“It’s very dangerous, there’s a lot of fog and searchers as they pan out and patrol areas it’s very hard for them to remain in contact with each other and can become very dangerous in terms of coming up on cliffs," Sanders said.





A Blackhawk helicopter from the 1-230th was flying along the last known flight path of the plane late Tuesday afternoon when it spotted the wreckage.

The wreckage was found "very close" to the Civil Air Patrol's last radar detection, said Lt. Col. John Henderson, vice commander of CAP's National Radar Analysis Team.

The National Park Service, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency all assisted in the search.

PREVIOUS STORY: East Tennessee authorities are working to locate a missing plane that potentially went down in the ridges southwest of Mount LeConte Lodge in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.





Park officials said Tuesday that the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center has determined a specific area where the plane is most likely located.

Ground search teams were deployed on Tuesday to Bearpen Hollow Branch and areas southwest of the Bullhead Trail to search for signs of the plane.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the Cessna 182 about 4:30 p.m. Monday as it flew about 15 miles south-southeast of Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA issued an alert after a family member notified the agency that the flight, from the Jacksonville, Fla. area, didn't arrive as expected.

According to family friends, David Starling, his 8-year-old son Hunter and Kim Smith were on the flight and are all missing.

Officials said the Civil Air Patrol conducted an aerial recon flight late Monday to try and locate the plane using its emergency locator transmitter, but couldn't find any transmissions from the aircraft.

The park is coordinating with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to do a reconnaissance flight over the search area, once weather allows.

No evidence of the plane has been found within the national park.

The fact that controllers lost contact doesn't mean the plane crashed. It's possible the plane had a technical problem and continued on its way and made a safe landing.

(© 2016 WBIR)