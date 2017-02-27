Florida Governor Rick Scott meets with President Donald Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott joined with the nation's governors who are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Great meeting with my friend @realDonaldTrump today on reinventing great health care in our nation! pic.twitter.com/Zy5KwlZ8vF — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 25, 2017

Scott left Thursday for Washington D.C. where he attended events connected to the winter meetings of the National Governors Association and the Republican Governors Association.

Scott took part in the "State Solutions Conference" hosted Friday by Politico.

The GOP governor, who constantly criticized former President Barack Obama, is friends with Trump and backed his bid for president right after he won Florida's presidential primary.

