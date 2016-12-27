Local police watching for 'mall brawl' outbreak

Photo: Getty Images

TAMPA – An outbreak of massive fights taking place at malls across the country the day after Christmas caught the attention of local law enforcement in the Tampa Bay area. While no such “mall brawls” had been reported in Florida by the following day, police agencies said they were ready if the trend did show up here.

“I truly think it’s an evil of current social media,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Brian Morgan. “They’re coordinating events on social media and they’re picking malls right now as a busy place where people are shopping and enjoying what should be a happy holiday season.

"They’re going there to cause disruption and panic,” he observed.

“I believe our normal social media monitoring is going on. I don’t believe that we’ve increased anything specifically targeting any type of event here,” added Cpl. Morgan. “Right now I can tell you our business is as usual. We still have increased presence at our malls in our area for the holiday season, not because of this specific type of event.”

