Florida lawmakers 'deeply regret' extramarital relationship

Sen. Oscar Braynon II, D-Miami Gardens, and Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami (Photo: Chong, Loo)

Two Florida lawmakers from opposite parties have admitted to an extramarital relationship after it was exposed on an anonymous website.

WKMG is reporting Sen. Oscar Braynon II, D-Miami Gardens, and Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, issued a joint statement saying they "acknowledge that our longtime friendship evolved to a level that we deeply regret."

The admission comes after FloresBraynonAffair.com purportedly showed Flores entering and leaving Braynon's apartment.

Both lawmakers are married.

"We have sought the forgiveness of our families, and also seek the forgiveness of our constituents and God," the joint statement said. "We ask everyone else to respect and provide our families the privacy that they deserve as we move past this to focus on the important work ahead."

For more, read the WKMG report.

© 2018 WTSP-TV