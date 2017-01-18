Florida man accused of threatening Trump

MIAMI --- A Miami Beach man is behind bars after police said he threatened on Twitter to kill President-elect Donald Trump at his inauguration.
Miami Beach Police said 51-year-old Dominic Puopolo made the threat on a video he posted to Twitter on Monday (01/16) saying, quote: "This is the 16th of January, 2017. I will be at the review/inauguration and I will kill President Trump, President-elect Trump today."
Police found Puopolo as he was leaving a fast food restaurant in Miami and arrested him.
Puopolo, who police said is homeless, confessed to detectives that he did threaten the President-elect on social media.
Puopolo is being held on $1 million bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and will undergo a mental evaluation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
