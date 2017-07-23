WTSP
Close

Florida man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while on hike

Associated Press , WTSP 9:24 AM. EDT July 23, 2017

CONCORD, NH -- A Florida man is recovering from flesh-eating bacteria he encountered while hiking in New Hampshire.
 
Thirty-two-year-old Wayne Atkins of Miami has been hospitalized since Father's Day weekend. WHDH-TV reports Atkins was left in a two-week coma because his organs were shutting down.
 
Doctors say the bacteria entered Atkins' body through blisters on his foot from when he went on a hiking trip. He started feeling sick when he got back to Miami.
 
Doctors say the bacteria were stopped via antibiotics and surgery. Family members in Norwell, Massachusetts, say Atkins is now doing well. Doctors say the chance of contracting bacteria like Atkins did is one in 250,000.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

A prick from a shrimp leads to infection with flesh-eating bacteria

WTSP

Flesh-eating bacteria cases confirmed in Gulf of Mexico

WTSP

Flesh-eating bacteria infects Texas man with new tattoo. He dies a couple months later.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories