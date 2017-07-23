Florida man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while on hike

Moving human figure in the hospital corridor. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

CONCORD, NH -- A Florida man is recovering from flesh-eating bacteria he encountered while hiking in New Hampshire.

Thirty-two-year-old Wayne Atkins of Miami has been hospitalized since Father's Day weekend. WHDH-TV reports Atkins was left in a two-week coma because his organs were shutting down.

Doctors say the bacteria entered Atkins' body through blisters on his foot from when he went on a hiking trip. He started feeling sick when he got back to Miami.

Doctors say the bacteria were stopped via antibiotics and surgery. Family members in Norwell, Massachusetts, say Atkins is now doing well. Doctors say the chance of contracting bacteria like Atkins did is one in 250,000.

