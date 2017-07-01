WTSP
Florida man riding coast to coast for cancer awareness

He's setting up stakes at the four corners of the country to tie it together.

July 01, 2017

A Florida man is riding more than 12,000 miles on his motorcycle to raise awareness for cancer.

David Cowan is planting stakes in the ground with red ropes in all four corners of the United States, tying together the nation against cancer. He's was in Tampa Saturday and has already planted stakes on Bayshore Boulevard and University of Tampa.

David lost his wife to cancer and said getting information about treatment was overwhelming. So he created a free online directory called Ali's Alliance.

His next stop is Pensacola to spread his message there. His entire journey will take about eight weeks.

