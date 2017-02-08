Florida man suspected of setting wife, son on fire now in jail

Edgard Fuentes (Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

A double homicide suspect who police said used gasoline to set fire to his wife and son following an argument at a bowling alley has recovered well enough from his own burns to be turned over to the Brevard County Jail Complex.

Edgard Fuentes, 64, was transferred to the jail from the burn unit at Orlando Regional Medical Center on Feb. 1 after being treated for severe, life-threatening burns from the Jan. 11 incident and staving off an infection. He was charged with two counts of murder, arson and burglary of an occupied dwelling in connection with the deaths of his wife, 61-year-old Daisy Tapia and his son, 32-year-old Erik Montes.

He is no longer on a ventilator but did have a tracheotomy to help him breathe.

Palm Bay police said an argument that took place between the family members at a Melbourne bowling alley. Edgard Fuentes was known to play the game with locals. Hours later, police said he entered his 2,300 square-foot home in the 500 block of Ixora Avenue and splashed gasoline inside.

Investigators said the family inside were alerted to Fuentes' actions and the couple’s son went to confront Fuentes. The pair struggled for several moments before Fuentes set off the blaze, burning the pair and himself in the process.

Palm Bay suspect from Thursday morning's attempted first degree murder, arson and burglary was found at the rest stop south of Malabar Road on I-95 with burns. He was flown out by the Health First helicopter. (Photo: Malcolm Denemark, Florida Today)

The gasoline-fueled fire engulfed the home, shooting flames through the roof. Somehow, Tapia and her son managed to survive with gruesome, severe burns over most of their bodies, with Tapia even seen struggling to walk down the street as police and firefighters arrived.

The fire was so intense the roof collapsed, causing two Palm Bay Fire Rescue firefighters to jump out a nearby window, authorities said.

Montes’ wife and her 10-year-old daughter escaped with smoke inhalation.

The case will now go to a grand jury for formal charges.

Florida Today