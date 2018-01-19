Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Homestead girl

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Homestead girl

Monica Ponce De Leon is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 100 block of SE 28th Place in Homestead.

If you have any information, call the Homestead Police Department at (305) 247-1535 or 911.

