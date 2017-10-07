WTSP
Close

Florida nursing home that had 12 people die lays off workers

AP , WTSP 9:17 AM. EDT October 07, 2017

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - A Florida nursing home that had 12 patients die after Hurricane Irma has laid off 245 workers.

The Sun Sentinel reported the layoffs Friday for the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. The facility was evacuated last month, several days after the storm damaged the electric transformer that powered the facility's air conditioning. State officials later suspended their license, and owners eventually closed the facility permanently.

The layoffs include 79 certified nursing assistants, 37 licensed practical nurses, 23 occupational or physical therapists, 18 registered nurses, 25 environmental or laundry workers, 10 administrative assistants, five doctors, and others who worked in activities, dietary aid, engineering and supplies.

Previous: 11th nursing home patient dies

___

 

Information from: Sun Sentinel, http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

Florida nursing homes challenge order to install generators

WTSP

11th person from S. Florida nursing home that lost A/C during Irma dies

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories