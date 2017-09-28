WTSP
Florida nursing homes challenge order to install generators

Associated Press , WTSP 9:55 AM. EDT September 28, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group that represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities is challenging Florida Gov. Rick Scott's order to install generators as a response to 11 deaths in sweltering Hollywood nursing home after Hurricane Irma.

LeadingAge Florida filed a legal challenge with the state Division of Administrative Hearings on Tuesday, claiming that the order is impossible to meet by the Dec. 1 deadline and that it is a response to a single incompetent facility.

Leading Age Florida represents more than 100 nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The group said the deadline to install generators falls the day after hurricane season ends, and thus couldn't be intended to address the current hurricane season.

Scott's office didn't immediately reply a request for comment on the challenge.

