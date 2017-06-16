WTSP
Florida prison inmate escapes in FDC van

June 16, 2017

There’s another prison escapee on the loose.  And the latest one is here in Florida.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, Thor H. Bahrman stole a Florida Department of Corrections work van and took off.  He didn’t harm anyone and left undetected.

Bahrman is 33 years old, stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.  He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call authorities.
 

