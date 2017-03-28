Florida resident pleads guilty to smuggling Mexican woman for surrogacy, forced labor

arrest graphic (Photo: WTSP)

A Jacksonville resident held a Mexican woman hostage for years, allowing her to be sexually assaulted over and over, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. Esthela Clark, 47, pleaded guilty to a forced labor charge Monday, the Florida Times-Union and First Coast News report.

Clark paid a human smuggler, known as a “coyote,” $3,000 to bring the victim from Guadalajara in 2012, according to court documents. She planned to use the woman as a pregnancy surrogate, the Times-Union and First Coast News report.

When the victim arrived in Jacksonville, Clark’s son picked her up and took her to an apartment on Arlington Expressway, according to the plea arrangement. Clark then forced the woman into domestic labor. Prosecutors said the victim was physically and psychologically abused.

Clark tried to use her own boyfriend’s sperm, taken from condoms, to impregnate the victim, prosecutors say. She did not seek medical supervision while doing so.

After that failed, Clark forced the victim to have sex with other men, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Prosecutors say the victim lost 65 pounds because Clark only allowed her to eat beans. In addition, Clark forced the victim to sleep on the dining room floor and prevented her from seeing family for years.

Clark asked the victim’s family to repay her for the smuggling fees.

In 2015 a neighbor saw the victim washing cars and noticed signs of abuse, the Times-Union and First Coast News report. The neighbor contacted authorities and brought the victim into her home.

A sentencing date has not been set. The maximum penalty Clark faces is 20 years in federal prison.

WTSP