Florida Senate makes big bet on new Seminole gambling deal

Slot machines are a popular draw to the Seminole Casino in Immokalee. The News-Press file photo Players at the slots Wednesday (11/11/2009) at the Seminole Casino in Immokalee, FL. (Photo: Valerie Roche / news-press.com)

After Florida lost in court, state legislators want to stop paying lawyers to fight what many feel is a losing cause and start negotiating with the Seminole tribe to receive $250 million annually in gambling revenue.

The state and the tribe have a current agreement where the state receives a portion of the tribe’s gambling revenues under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act until 2030. However, a portion of this agreement expired in 2015. It is this expired agreement that is being held up in court.

The current deal “is steeped in legal controversy so that’s why we are seeking to renegotiate,” said Sen. Bill Galvano, a Bradenton Republican, who passed a comprehensive bill that addresses the matter on Wednesday in the Senate's Regulated Industries Committee.

The bill allows slot machines in counties, including Lee, that have voted to approve them. It also allows banked card games, in which players bet against the house, in Miami and Broward. These provisions were once exclusively reserved for the tribe through the deal it entered into with the state in 2010.

But to renegotiate, the Legislature has to do something it has struggled with in the last two sessions: passing a bill that keeps the tribe happy and pacifies competing interests of conservative lawmakers opposed to gambling and businesses that want to offer games currently reserved for the tribe.

The state began renegotiating the deal in 2014 but it failed to pass anything. In 2015, the Seminole tribe entered into a proposed agreement, known as a compact, with the governor but the Legislature failed to ratify it.

Passing any major legislation can be difficult in the 60-day session, and gambling bills are harder still because of ideological divisions between lawmakers as well as the gambling industry's competitive nature.

However, given two lawsuits and a new Senate president, lawmakers are hopeful the negotiating landscape has changed. The Senate is pushing the bill as a priority; a swift unanimous vote Wednesday sums up the chamber's sentiments on the gambling renegotiation as well as Galvano's clout, who is set to be the future Senate president.

The bill must also pass the Senate budget committee that would help spend the new cash, of which Sen. Jack Latvala is chair.

“I think there’s a better than even chance that the compact legislation will pass this year,” said Latvala, R-Clearwater.

In addition to the $250 million the state would receive annually under Galvano’s bill if passed, Florida would also have access to about $171 million in an escrow account that the Seminoles have been paying into while the two sides have fought in court, according to Latvala.

Seminoles have paid the state more than a billion dollars in the last five years, according to the tribe’s lawyer, Barry Richard.

Richard said that while the tribe would be willing to enter into a new deal with the state, as it stands now, the state must return the exclusivity permits to the tribe to maintain their agreement.

“The big issue the state has to weigh, because the (other businesses) all want slot machines, is whether they want to give up the Seminole revenue,” Richard said.

But, Richard added, these other groups have “never generated anything close to what the Seminoles generate.”

Galvano said it’s still unclear how much money the state stands to gain from the additional slot machines and banked card games offered to Miami and Broward.

“We’re still analyzing,” he said.

In 2010, when the Seminoles entered into their original agreement with the state, banked card games were illegal in Florida. But the state gave the tribe exclusive rights to offer these games. While the total compact was set to expire in 2030, through a compromise, banked card games expired in 2015.

The Seminoles filed a lawsuit over a part of the agreement which said the tribe could continue allowing banked card games after the gambling permits expired if the state gave other businesses the ability to offer them.

In November, a federal judge ruled in the tribe’s favor. On Jan.19, the state filed an appeal.

The state is also involved in a second lawsuit dealing with the mechanics of how a county can get slot machines. Nine counties besides Lee have now voted to allow slot parlors: Brevard, Broward, Duval, Gadsden, Hamilton, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Washington.

While the federal court’s recent ruling seems to give the tribe more leverage than it’s had in the past, it still has powerful reasons for negotiating with the state. The compact doesn’t guarantee exclusivity for the games and every year, the state seeks to expand gambling, which creates a degree of uncertainty for the tribe.

USA TODAY