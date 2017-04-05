Florida Senate says there should be time to play in schools

The Florida Senate approved a bill mandating recess for all elementary schools. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Children attending elementary schools in Florida would have recess every day under a bill approved by the Florida Senate.



The Senate unanimously voted Tuesday for a bill that would require elementary schools to set aside 20 minutes each day for "free-play recess." But it's unclear if the legislation will make it to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott.



That's because the House is moving a different bill. The House version would allow school districts to offer recess as part of physical education classes. But the legislation does not include a mandate to offer it every school day. It would only apply to students between kindergarten and third grade.



For the past two years, mothers of school children have lobbied for the recess bill. They say children need recess to expend energy and give them a break from schoolwork.

