Florida under state of emergency ahead of Irma

A view of Hurricane Irma and its developing eye as of 1:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. (Photo: NOAA)

NAPLES, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for the State of Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma.

“Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," he said in a statement. "I have continued to be briefed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Hurricane Irma and current forecast models have Florida in Irma’s path – potentially impacting millions of Floridians."

Declaring the state of emergency allows the state's 67 counties ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare for Irma, Scott said in the statement.

"In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared," he said. "This state of emergency allows our emergency management officials to act swiftly in the best interest of Floridians without the burden of bureaucracy or red tape."

Irma, which strengthened to a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, is expected to reach the Caribbean on Tuesday.

It's impact on Florida remains unknown.

Follow the WTSP weather team on social media

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

Stay up to day with the weather with our free WTSP app

© 2017 WTSP-TV