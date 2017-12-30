Florida woman allegedly shot, killed misbehaving pit bull pup

CANTONMENT, Fla. -- A Cantonment woman was arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting and killing a puppy, according to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Amanda Cay Carpenter, 27, was charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public in connection with an incident on Dec. 15 at a trailer park in the 2000 block of Ryale Road.

A neighbor called the Sheriff's Office around 10:30 p.m. and reported they heard two gunshots, a dog whimper, a slight pause, then another gunshot, according to a Sheriff's Office arrest report. They looked outside and allegedly saw Carpenter with a gun.

More: National Greyhound Association urges Florida to update drug testing rules

In an interview with investigators, Carpenter reportedly said her 9-month-old pit bull chewed up and damaged several items in her room, the report said. She said she tried to discipline the dog by placing in its kennel, but the dog would not go inside.

Carpenter said when she grabbed the dog, it unsuccessfully tried to bite her face. Her next statements are redacted, but the document alleges Carpenter took the dog outside and shot it multiple times with a .22 caliber rifle. The shots were reportedly fired in the direction of another trailer that was less than 40 feet away.

When asked why she hadn't just left the dog locked in the yard and called animal control to remove it, Carpenter could not provide an answer, the report said.

She is currently being held in Escambia County Jail on $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

Pensacola News Journal