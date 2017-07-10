Florida woman bitten by 10-foot gator while working in garden

A Florida woman who neighbors say was gardening Sunday evening was bitten by an alligator.

It happened in in San Carlos Park in Lee County at around 6pm. Witnesses say the 71-year-old woman kneeling when the gator bit her on the leg. Neighbors came over to help and had her leg elevated and wrapped by the time EMS arrived.

She was air-lifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The gator, which was around 10 feet long, was captured by Florida wildlife officials.

This is the second time in the last few days we’ve had an alligator bite in Florida. Just Friday, a man was bitten by a gator on a Charlotte County golf course.

