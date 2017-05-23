Florida's new death penalty rule means fewer death sentences

Andy Avalos was convicted of the murders of three people, including his wife and a Bradenton pastor. (Photo: WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Florida’s new death penalty sentencing rules will keep some criminals from sitting on death row.

Take the case of Andy Avalos, Jr., convicted on three murder charges, two of them first-degree murder. State Attorney Ed Brodsky thought the decision was crystal clear.

“Three separate individuals he killed were brutally killed, we believe (that) warranted the death penalty,” says Brodsky.

Yet a jury gave Andy Avalos a sentence of life in prison without parole, thanks to a new Florida rule. It requires a jury to agree unanimously on the death penalty, and a judge has no say.

Brodsky says, “We’re disappointed, but we respect the jury’s verdict.”

Under the old rule, Avalos would have gotten death for the murder of Pastor James Tripp Battle. The jury voted 7-5, and a majority was all that was needed.

“I think it’s going to be harder. I think the Florida Supreme Court placed a significant burden on prosecutors in the state of Florida,” says Brodsky.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Florida’s death penalty unconstitutional and the state rewrote its death penalty guidelines. It’s a move criminal defense attorney Derek Byrd says was the right one.

“The death penalty doesn’t work, it never worked or going to work from my standpoint," Byrd says. "I’m glad it’s a higher burden. It does not work doesn’t prevent murders and actually costs taxpayers more money to have death penalty than to put someone in prison for the rest of their lives (due to) the nature of appeals."

One report tallies the average cost for the 12- to 15-year-long appeals process at more than a million dollars per death row inmate.

Without the death penalty, Byrd says prosecutors lose their leverage for plea deals.

“Now it’s so difficult to get the death penalty I think more defendants will roll the dice and say, 'I’ll take my chances in trial.' It's still going to be difficult to convince 12 people someone deserves the death penalty.”

All it takes is one juror?

“All it takes is one," Byrd says.

That means prosecutors will also have to work harder at selecting a jury that is willing to give the ultimate punishment for the ultimate crime.

Two hundred inmates placed on death row since 2002 are eligible for another sentencing hearing if their verdict wasn’t a unanimous one.

Florida has 367 inmates on death row, including four women. Florida has executed 91 prisoners since 1979.

© 2017 WTSP-TV