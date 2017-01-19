Fmr. president George H.W. Bush in stable condition in ICU; Barbara recovering

NEWPORT NEWS, VA - JULY 8: Former U.S. President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara watch as the 700-ton island super structure of the newest aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, is manuvered into place on the deck of ship during a ceremony at the Newport News Shipyard July 8, 2006 in Newport News, Virginia. The placing of the island on the flight desk was part of a ceremony for the carrier that is scheduled to be christened in October. (Photo by Gary C. Knapp/Getty Images) (Photo: Gary Knapp, 2006 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- Former President George H.W. Bush remains intubated but is in stable condition at the intensive care unit at the Houston Methodist Hospital, according to spokesman Jim McGrath.

McGrath posted the latest update Thursday afternoon over Twitter updating George and wife Barbara's health. The elder Bush was admitted to the hospital Saturday after he experienced shortness of breath. Barbara was admitted earlier this week when she became ill from bronchitis.

Here is the Jan 19 2017 update from the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on the Bushes' health. pic.twitter.com/DKNjcFesaY — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 19, 2017

The president was moved to the ICU Wednesday morning due to an acute respiratory problem from pneumonia. His medical staff is "actively evaluating him for extubation," according to McGrath and the team is hopeful Bush 41 could be released from the ICU "in a few days."

The former first lady's health has improved significantly after receiving antibiotics and rest for her bronchial infection.

McGrath added that former Secretary of State Jim Baker and his wife Susan visited the Bushes on Wednesday night and passed along their appreciation of the support and prayers from the public.

