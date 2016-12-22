WTSP
Close

Fmr. Rays broadcaster Todd Kalas joins Astros television team

10News Staff , WTSP 12:30 PM. EST December 22, 2016

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Longtime Tampa Bay Rays broadcaster Todd Kalas will depart Fox Sports Sun and join the Houston Astros broadcasting team for ROOT Sports Southwest.

The Astros posted on their Twitter account that Kalas will begin as the play-by-play announcer in 2017. 

The versatile Kalas has served in many roles over his 19 years with the team beginning with the Devil Rays and then the Rays: including in-game reporter, fill-in play-by-play and color commentary announcer and host of Inside the Rays

"Working for the Rays has been a dream," Kalas said in a video he posted to his Twitter account Thursday, " However I've always said unless a perfect scenario happened, I can't imagine leaving. Well, that perfect scenario has occurred to me."

Kalas has seen the former Devil Rays evolve into the winning Rays.

"I can't imagine a crazier scenario than 10 years of 70 wins or fewer into six years where [the Rays] made the playoffs four times and had 90 wins or more over five of those six years," Kalas said.

He thanked the Rays organization, the players, his former employers at Fox Sports Sun, his fellow broadcasters and finally, the fans.

"It's been an honor to be part of your world through the years on all of our our Tampa Bay Rays broadcasts. I have never taken it for granted. What a privilege it is to be in your living room night after night. I miss you. I love you. This is not goodbye but 'see you down the road,'" Kalas said.

(© 2016 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories