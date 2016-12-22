Fmr. Rays broadcaster Todd Kalas joins Astros television team

Longtime Rays broadcaster Todd Kalas will join the Houston Astros broadcast team in 2017. (Photo: Houston Astros via Twitter)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Longtime Tampa Bay Rays broadcaster Todd Kalas will depart Fox Sports Sun and join the Houston Astros broadcasting team for ROOT Sports Southwest.

The Astros posted on their Twitter account that Kalas will begin as the play-by-play announcer in 2017.

Todd Kalas will join @blummer27 on the Astros television broadcast team for @ROOTSPORTSSW in 2017. Welcome to Houston, Todd! pic.twitter.com/QFoBh9Mxpp — Houston Astros (@astros) December 22, 2016

The versatile Kalas has served in many roles over his 19 years with the team beginning with the Devil Rays and then the Rays: including in-game reporter, fill-in play-by-play and color commentary announcer and host of Inside the Rays.

"Working for the Rays has been a dream," Kalas said in a video he posted to his Twitter account Thursday, " However I've always said unless a perfect scenario happened, I can't imagine leaving. Well, that perfect scenario has occurred to me."

Tampa Bay will always have a special place in my heart! pic.twitter.com/lSz8kkEOVT — Todd Kalas (@TampaBayTK) December 22, 2016

Kalas has seen the former Devil Rays evolve into the winning Rays.

"I can't imagine a crazier scenario than 10 years of 70 wins or fewer into six years where [the Rays] made the playoffs four times and had 90 wins or more over five of those six years," Kalas said.

He thanked the Rays organization, the players, his former employers at Fox Sports Sun, his fellow broadcasters and finally, the fans.

"It's been an honor to be part of your world through the years on all of our our Tampa Bay Rays broadcasts. I have never taken it for granted. What a privilege it is to be in your living room night after night. I miss you. I love you. This is not goodbye but 'see you down the road,'" Kalas said.

