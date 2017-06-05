Followers of Christ parents charged with muder of infant after rejecting medical care

OREGON CITY, ORE. - An Oregon couple has been charged with murder and criminal mistreatment after refusing medical care for their infant daughter in March, authorities say.

Clackamas County detectives began investigating the death of one of Sarah and Travis Mitchell's twin daughters after learning they were members of the Followers of Christ Church, a congregation that rejects medical care.

Sarah Mitchell gave birth to twin girls at her parents' home in Oregon City on March 5 when the second daughter developed breathing problems, detectives say.

The infant died a few hours after birth.

Detective Sgt. Dan Kraus said multiple people missed the opportunity to call for medical help,including family members, three midwives and church members.

Following the infant's death, Followers of Christ elder Carl Hansen contacted the medical examiner, called the police and determined that the Mitchell's needed to seek medical help for their surviving daughter.

Approximately 2,000 members of the Followers of Christ Church, which is based in Oklahoma and Oregon, believe in using oil and prayer in place of medical care.

Sarah Mitchell's sister and brother-in-law, also members of Followers of Christ, were convicted of second-degree manslaughter following the death of their infant son in 2009. The infant boy died two hours after his birth.

Authorities were able to convince the Mitchells to seek medical care for their surviving daughter who was believed to be born prematurely. She is currently at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Oregon Health and Science University.

Sarah and Travis Mitchell are being held at the Clackamas County Jail without bail.

the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of the other twin's death.

