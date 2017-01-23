Food and fun at the Florida State Fair!

It’s almost that time again! We’re talking about the Florida State Fair and we’ve got the 411 on everything going on this year.

The 113th Florida State Fair runs from February 9 through February 20 and features the largest midway in the U.S., plus plenty more fun for the whole family.

FOOD

Food is as big a part of the fair as anything, and this year there are plenty of tasty treats for any appetite. Check out photos of the entries into the 2017 Florida Fair Food Contest!

MIDWAY

The Super Slide is back! The big fair attraction replaces the one that was damaged back in 2015. And debuting this year is the Sky Eye, a giant 155-foot-tall wheel with 36 gondolas seating six people each. You’ll get a breathtaking view of Tampa Bay! Click or tap to find out all the rides!

SWEET: A TASTE JOURNEY

The Florida State Fair will feature an interactive exhibit bringing the history of candy to life! Plus, there’s a giant CandyLand game!

ENTERTAINMENT

There’s something for everyone when it comes to Florida State Fair entertainment. Check out the complete lineup of shows!

PARKING

No need to bring any cash for parking. It’s absolutely FREE at the Florida State Fair.

HOURS AND DIRECTIONS

On Monday and Thursday, gates open at 10am and close between 9pm and 9:30pm. On Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Presidents Day, gates open at 9am and close between 9:30 and 10pm. The Midway closes around 1.5 hours after gates close. More on hours and directions.

TICKETS

Adult (12 & up) $9 in advance.

$11 Monday through Thursday at gate.

$13 Friday, Saturday and Sunday at gate.

Child (6-11) $5 in advance.

$6 Monday through Thursday at gate.

$7 Friday, Saturday and Sunday at gate.

Senior (55+) $7 in advance.

$9 at gate on February 13-17.

Senior discounted ticket is good only on Seniorific Days, February 13-17.

Groups of 25 or more (must be purchased all at once): Adults $8; Seniors $7 (good only on Seniorific Days, February 13-17). The larger the group, the more you save.

