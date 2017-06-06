Former 'Apprentice' contestant, Trump backer loses election

Brian McDowell (Photo: Paul Hawthorne, 2005 Getty Images)

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) - A former contestant on "The Apprentice" and Donald Trump campaign backer who got booted from the Republican Party ticket after video surfaced of him using a vulgarity toward a woman has lost a New Jersey election.



Brian McDowell failed to win a spot on the two-person GOP slate in the southern New Jersey district on Tuesday.



James Sauro and Robert Campbell won the two spots in the 1st Assembly District to square off against a pair of Democratic incumbents in November.



The video is nine seconds long. McDowell can be seen using a vulgarity to tell a woman she should have sex with him.



McDowell says he didn't intend to be degrading.



McDowell appeared on "The Apprentice" in 2005 before getting fired. He coordinated Trump's presidential campaign in part of southern New Jersey.

© 2017 Associated Press