Former Bucs great John Lynch lands GM job, reports USA Today

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. - The San Francisco 49ers' search for a general manager produced a substantial surprise.

Despite lacking front office experience, former NFL safety John Lynch has been hired for the position, a person familiar with the move told USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been officially announced.

After concluding a 15-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos, Lynch had worked as a game analyst for Fox. For the former Stanford standout, the hire brings a return to the Bay Area.

In January, Lynch was named a finalist Pro Football Hall of Fame, with the 2017 class set to be revealed on Saturday.

The 49ers had undergone an extensive search for a general manager after Trent Baalke was fired at the conclusion of the season, but Lynch's name had not been reported among the candidates who had interviewed for the role. Atlanta Falconsoffensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan met with 49ers management for a second time this past Saturday and is expected to be named Chip Kelly's successor as coach after the Super Bowl is complete.

