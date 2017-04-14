WTSP
Close

Former NFL star Todd Heap accidentally hits, kills 3-year-old daughter

The daughter of former ASU and Cardinals tight end Todd Heap is dead after she was hit by her father's truck.

12 News , KPNX 6:15 AM. EDT April 15, 2017

MESA, Ariz. - Former NFL star Todd Heap's daughter has died after Heap accidentally ran her over in his truck Friday afternoon, Mesa police have confirmed.

Police said the 3-year-old girl was in the driveway of a home when Heap moved a truck, hitting her.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Heap showed no signs of impairment. They are still investigating.

Heap played for the Arizona Cardinals at the end of his career in 2011 and 2012. Prior to that, he played 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, making two Pro Bowls. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories