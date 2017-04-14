Former NFL star Todd Heap accidentally hits, kills 3-year-old daughter

Tight end Todd Heap of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the start of the Cardinals game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 18, 2011 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MESA, Ariz. - Former NFL star Todd Heap's daughter has died after Heap accidentally ran her over in his truck Friday afternoon, Mesa police have confirmed.

Police said the 3-year-old girl was in the driveway of a home when Heap moved a truck, hitting her.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Heap showed no signs of impairment. They are still investigating.

Heap played for the Arizona Cardinals at the end of his career in 2011 and 2012. Prior to that, he played 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, making two Pro Bowls.

© 2017 KPNX-TV