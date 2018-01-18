Former Dade City officer arrested on fraud charges

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A former Dade City police officer is accused of running a chop shop and committing insurance fraud, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Lance Hobby was arrested Thursday, along with Bruce Dewayne Wilson Jr and Carl "Chuck" Roach Jr.

Investigators said Hobby reported his 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck was stolen from Rancho Bonito in Lakeland. He also filed a claim with his insurance company and received $24,712.72.

Investigators said the truck was found at After Hours Diesel Service, a business run by Wilson. They said Hobby and Wilson conspired to report the truck as stolen and to sell most of it as parts. They say Roach knew about the deal and helped dismantle the truck.

The three were arrested on charges of conspiracy to deal in stolen property and operating a chop shop. Hobby was also charged with insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

Bail for Hobby was set at $50,000, for Wilson at $15,000 and Roach at $10,000.

