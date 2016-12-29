Getty image

Virginia Tech announced the death of former player Keion Carpenter Thursday morning.

In a tweet coach Frank Beamer said "Keion was the one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s."

Beamer said Carpenter had a "heart of gold."

Sad news as family of former #Hokies S Keion Carpenter confirms his passing. More to follow.



Statement from Coach Beamer below pic.twitter.com/qHVkwbXfx4 — VT Football (@VT_Football) December 29, 2016

After graduating from college, Carpenter played with the Buffalo Bills from 1999 to 2001 before coming to the Falcons in 2002. He stayed in Atlanta until 2005 when he retired.

Carpenter was the CEO and founder of the non-profit foundation The Carpenter House that works to provide resources and opportunities to families from disadvantaged backgrounds.

TMZ reports Carpenter collapsed during a work out in Florida on Wednesday and fell into a coma.

