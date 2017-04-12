Police: Ex-teacher left note for wife before leaving with teen

Elizabeth Thomas is believed to be with Tad Cummins, a former teacher. WFTV photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A former teacher left a note for his wife the morning of his disappearance with a 15-year-old Maury County teen who is now the subject of an Amber Alert.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said Tad Cummins kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas on March 13. District Attorney Brent Cooper said Cummins left behind a note for his wife on the morning of his disappearance.

Cooper would not reveal the contents of the note, but said the letter was meant as a diversion to buy himself more time.

Cooper also said Cummins is on blood pressure medicine and may be in need of a prescription refill soon.

Investigators believe Cummins will resurface to get more medicine.

Cummins and Thomas were last spotted at an Oklahoma City Walmart on March 15.

Investigators believe Cummins was aware that there were so many cameras and they may have had plans to be seen and divert police.

Wednesday marks 30 days since Elizabeth Thomas went missing.

Authorities still believe Cummins could have taken Thomas anywhere, including Mexico.

The TBI has received well over a thousand tips but nothing that's led them to the pair. Anyone with information should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

