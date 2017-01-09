Fort Worth officer suspended in alleged excessive force case

The Fort Worth Police officer seen in a viral video of a controversial arrest has been suspended 10 days without pay, sources confirmed to News 8.

In December, Jacqueline Craig called police to report a neighbor had choked her son. The officer is seen questioning Craig's parenting. That's when the situation became physical and she and her two daughters were arrested.

This suspension is without pay. The decision came today. #WFAA https://t.co/9m023MIll1 — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) January 9, 2017

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald called the punishment "significant." He spoke with Officer Martin in a pre-disciplinary hearing that began Friday and ended Monday morning.

"Officer Martin was contrite, he's ready to get back to work, he is very sorry for what has transpired, but I challenged him as I've challenged many," Fitzgerald said. "And that was to get back into the neighborhood and to re-establish some of the relationships we feel were damaged by what we saw on that video."

Martin had been placed on "restricted duty status" while an internal investigation was conducted.

