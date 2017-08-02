Sixth bomb threat reported at local military installation

File: The USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44) was one of several ships that received bomb threats at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Wednesday. (Photo: US Navy photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Bomb threats continue to come in against Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Five threats have been called in since Wednesday morning, while a sixth threat was also reported at Naval Station Norfolk.

Naval Station Norfolk

The first threat of the day came in at approximately 6 a.m. at Naval Station Norfolk. The regional dispatch center received a call about a bomb threat at the naval base. In response to the threat, security deployed additional military working dogs to sweep various areas on base.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. a military working dog alerted on a vehicle in the vicinity of Pier 14. In response, Pier 14 is on security alert, and has been secured to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. A shelter in place was then issued for several buildings.

After an extensive inspection by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, the suspicious vehicle was cleared and not deemed as a threat. The shelter in place was lifted, and all piers are back open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Pier 14 at Naval Station Norfolk (Photo: 13News Now and Google Earth)

JEB Little Creek-Fort Story

Meanwhile, at least five separate bomb threats were called in to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. The harbor has been secured, but the base is not on lockdown.

The first threat was called in at 9:19 and targeted the USS Whidbey Island (LSD-41). A second bomb threat was called in at 9:55, targeting the Admiral Joel T. Boone Branch Medical Clinic. The clinic was evacuated as a precaution and following a security sweep, returned to normal operations.

A third call came in at 10:30 and targeted the USS Gunston Hall (LSD-44). Pier 16 is secured to all pedestrians and vehicle traffic, as well as the marina and harbor.

The fourth came in at 10:55 for the Personnel Support Detachment building. The facility was evacuated as a precaution, but has since been cleared and returned to normal operations.

A fifth bomb threat was called in that targeted the USS Oak Hill (LSD-51) at 1:11 p.m. Base security is responding accordingly.

The USS Whidbey Island was cleared at 12:27, but it has not resumed its normal operations, because the USS Gunston Hall is still under investigation.

Emergency response teams are on scene across the military installation. It is not clear if the JEB threats are connected to the bomb threat made at Naval Station Norfolk.

The bomb threats come just two days after a possible diver was reportedly spotted in the water in a secured area near Pier 7 of Naval Station Norfolk.

The piers were locked down for much of Monday and a search was conducted into the early morning hours of Tuesday. No diver or other suspicious activity was ever found, and normal operations at the naval base resumed on Tuesday.

Nearly 60 ships are based in Norfolk, including the fleet's newest and most technologically advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The carrier returned to its pier recently after successfully testing new equipment that launches and lands jet fighters.

