Four quakes rock central Italy in massive snowstorm

People walk in street of Aringo near Monterale, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region, on January 18, 2017. Central Italy was left reeling again on January 18, 2017 as a new wave of earthquakes brought fresh terror to a snowbound mountainous area still recovering from deadly tremors last year. Four shocks measuring more than five magnitude struck in the space of four hours with the epicentres all close to the town of Amatrice, where nearly 300 people died in an earthquake in August. / AFP / ANDREAS SOLARO (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ANDREAS SOLARO)

Three people were missing Wednesday after a series of strong earthquakes slammed a mountainous, snow-walloped area of central Italy still recovering from recent, deadly quakes, authorities said.

The quakes came as the region was digging out from almost three feet of snow that was still falling in some areas, and there were fears that buildings weakened by the quake might collapse under the weight of snow and ice.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, who was meeting in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said there were no immediate reports of deaths.

"I want to start with a shared thought with Angela for the people in the areas hit by the serious earthquakes," Gentiloni said, according to a translation by Italy's ANSA news service. "Fortunately, at the moment there are no victims, but the continuation of such strong tremors are a factor of alarm for the people ... We are monitoring the situation minute by minute."

The quakes were centered three miles west of Amatrice, the picturesque town of less than 3,000 located less than than 100 miles northeast of Rome. Amatrice took the brunt of the damage and deaths when earthquakes and aftershocks rocked the region in August, killing more than 200 people. A "red zone" was established where severely damaged buildings remain abandoned.

Three livestock farmers were reported missing Wednesday by friends unable to contact them via mobile phone, ANSA said. Some structural damage was also reported, including the collapse of a bell tower at Sant'Agostino church in Amatrice. Mayor Sergio Pirozzi said several people were trapped in their homes.

"The emergency is neither the earthquake nor the damage in the red zone, it is the snow," Pirozzi said. "We have isolated areas with two meters (6.5 feet) of snow on the ground."

Several schools in the region shut down when the quakes began. Lina Mercantini, who lives in the village of Ceselli about 50 miles from the epicenter, told Sky News everyone was outside despite the wintry weather. They were afraid their homes would collapse.

"This is totally unnerving, it's never ending," she said. "We are all shaking."

Wednesday's quakes began rolling through the region at about 10:25 a.m. local time, the first registering as a magnitude 5.3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Two additional major temblors within the next hour registered at magnitude 5.7 and 5.6, and about two hours later a magnitude 5.1 shook the area. Several strong aftershocks also were recorded.

Photo I took for @USAToday of #Amatrice's Sant'Agostino belltower after August #earthquake. Local news says it collapsed from today's quake. pic.twitter.com/gTwNMNRSV0 — Eric J. Lyman (@EricJLyman) January 18, 2017

"The situation is quite complicated," Civil Protection Chief Fabrizio Curcio told Sky News. "We are receiving reports from all over the nation."

In Rome, some metro stations were evacuated and services suspended as a precaution.

"There are no reasons of alarm in the city," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said. She said city schools were not closed but inspections were underway to ensure no public buildings were damaged.

The civil protection department in the Marche region north of Amatrice issued an avalanche warning.

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said he was "in permanent contact with the Italian authorities" investigating the damage.

